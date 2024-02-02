Health Ministry Calls on Teaching Hospitals to Prepare for Strikes by Medical Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

After the announcement of the expansion of the medical school admissions quota, doctors' groups have threatened collective action, leading the government to immediately respond by holding a meeting with teaching hospitals across the country.The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday held a virtual meeting presided by health minister Cho Kyoo-hong, with the heads of 221 teaching hospitals across the nation, including university hospitals that train residents.This meeting was held to discuss response measures with teaching hospitals in case of a mass strike by members of the medical community, with the ministry requesting teaching hospitals to actively cooperate in responding to a resident strike.It requested the medical residents be properly supervised and that an emergency care system be established so that essential care services such as emergency rooms, intensive care units and operating rooms can be maintained.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss response measures to the medical school admissions quota hike, a day after its chairman Lee Pil-soo expressed his intent to resign from his post.