PPP Interim Chief Vows Completion of Political Reforms, DP Chief to Push for Pan-Opposition PR Party

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Han Dong-hoon, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), says he will ensure the implementation of a set of political reforms he put forth ahead of April's general elections in a bid to secure election victory. Lee Jae-myung, head of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, reaffirmed a push to launch a pan-opposition proportional representation party.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon expressed his intent to undertake political reforms and to declare a victory in April's general elections.At a public debate hosted by Kwanhun Club on Wednesday, Han pledged to realize proposed reforms, such as having lawmakers lay down their privileges, stressing that he wants to become the one that lays "the straw that broke the camel's back."Asked about a possible bid for presidency, Han said he intends to focus on the upcoming general elections and that he is currently not thinking about what will come afterwards.On the other side of the political aisle, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung apologized again amid criticism over his proposal to launch a pan-opposition proportional representation party ahead of April's elections.At a Supreme Council meeting, Lee said despite criticism that the proposed party would serve as a satellite party, as it is the only way to respond to the ruling side's foul play and evasion of the law which incapacitates the semi-mixed member proportional electoral system through its own satellite party.Meanwhile, the PPP, which called on five-term Rep. Suh Byung-soo and three-term Rep. Kim Tae-ho to help the ruling party reclaim districts along the Nakdong River Belt, also requested three-term Rep. Cho Hae-jin to seek a term in Gimhae-A or Gimhae-B district.The DP, for its part, announced the outcome of its second round of nomination reviews, where 24 constituencies have been finalized to put forth a single candidate from outside the Assembly.Beyond the realm of the two major parties, former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok's New Reform Party, former DP leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party, former DP Rep. Geum Tae-sup's "New Choice" group and DP defector group's "Principle and Common Sense" group held a roundtable on Wednesday for talks on joint election nominations.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.