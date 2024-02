Photo : KBS News

The home rental scammer who was convicted of defrauding 191 tenants of 14-point-eight billion won, or around 11-point-two million U.S. dollars after signing lump-sum “jeonse” rental deposit contracts was given the maximum prison sentence of 15 years.The Incheon District Court sentenced the 62-year-old, surnamed Nam, to 15 years and ordered the forfeiture of criminal proceeds worth 11-point-55 billion won.The court also sentenced nine accomplices, including real estate agents and brokerage assistants to prison sentences ranging from four to 13 years.Nam and his accomplices were indicted for scamming 191 tenants of apartments and villas in Incheon's Michuhol district between March 2021 and July 2022.The court said Nam must bear the huge responsibility of the damage caused by his actions, noting four people in their 20s and 30s took their own lives due to the suffering caused by his rental scams.