Doctors' Association to Discuss Steps for Collective Action Against Expanded Quota for Med School Enrollment

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) will launch discussions to take collective action against the government’s plan announced on Tuesday to increase the enrollment quota for medical schools.The nation’s doctors’ association will hold an emergency meeting virtually from 8 p.m. Wednesday and discuss setting up an emergency countermeasures committee to block efforts to expand the medical school admissions quota.The head of the association’s board of representatives, Park Sung-min, said the association will not be electing the head of the envisioned emergency committee on Wednesday. Park said the formation of the said committee is likely to be completed within the Lunar New Year holiday which will run from Friday to next Monday.If the emergency committee is formed during the holidays, the medical groups are likely to take collective action after the holidays.Earlier on Tuesday, the health ministry announced the decision to expand the quota for medical school admissions to five-thousand-58 for the 2025 academic year. That’s up two-thousand, or 65-point-four percent of this year's quota. The expansion was the first to be carried out since 2006.