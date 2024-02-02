Prosecutors Hint at Appealing Court Ruling on Samsung Electronics Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have hinted that they will appeal a court ruling that acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of stock price rigging and accounting fraud connected to the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015.An official of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that in issuing its ruling on Monday the court appears to have completely denied the prosecution’s claims and unilaterally accepted the claims by Lee’s defense.The official said the prosecution believes that the court had a different assessment on facts regarding the merger which prosecutors believe was carried out as a means of strengthening Lee's claim to the company.The official cited that the Supreme Court had said in its 2019 ruling on the influence-peddling scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye’s ouster that the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was conducted as part of efforts to support Lee's ascension to the top of the company.However, in its ruling on Monday, the Seoul Central District Court said the merger was not conducted solely for the purpose of Lee's ascension or to strengthen his control, and hence cannot be considered an unfair practice.The prosecution has until next Tuesday to file an appeal.