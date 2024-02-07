Yoon Calls First Lady's Luxury Bag Scandal 'Political Setup'

Photo : KBS

President Yoon Suk Yeol in an interview with KBS revealed his thoughts on major issues including a controversy surrounding the first lady.In the 100-minute program broadcast on Wednesday night, President Yoon revealed his stance on the first lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift from an acquaintance in 2022. Describing the incident as a political setup, he pointed out that the acquaintance in question used a hidden camera in the meeting with Kim and disclosed the footage a year after the incident, ahead of the general elections.The president then stressed that it is important to act properly from now on to prevent such incidents from happening again, adding the top office is considering setting up an office to manage the first lady’s affairs.The president also vowed to actively manage the prices of daily products through deregulation, saying that when prices rise, people cannot help but feel that real wages and disposable income decrease.