Pres. Yoon Vows to Achieve Policy Results that People Will Actually Feel

Photo : KBS

President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that this year he will focus his efforts on achieving results with government policies that the public will be able to feel.Yoon made the remark in a special interview with KBS that aired on Wednesday in which he shared his thoughts on key issues as he enters this third year in office.Regarding inflation, Yoon remarked that when consumer prices go up, people inevitably feel that it translates to a decrease in real wages and disposable income. The president said he plans to actively manage living costs, including the prices of daily necessities, by easing related regulations.Yoon also talked about the nation’s low birthrate, saying the matter is a top priority when it comes to key policy goals. He asserted that guaranteeing the nation’s sustainability is the president’s obligation under the Constitution.Discussing the current structure of parliament which is controlled by the opposition, the president said that he hopes that, regardless of its composition, the National Assembly will keep the government in check while fundamentally working with the government to serve the interests of the nation and its people.When asked how he would like to be remembered as the head of state, Yoon expressed his desire to be remembered as a warm-hearted president who cared deeply for children and who prepared for the future through development in science and technology.