Mother Who Killed 2 Newborns and Stored Bodies Sentenced to 8 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

A court ordered an eight-year prison sentence for a mother in her 30s who killed two newborn babies and stored their bodies in the family refrigerator in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.The Suwon District Court emphasized on Thursday the seriousness of the crime, saying that it violates the noble value of life, and that the victims were human beings who were fully dependent on the accused and required protection.The court took into account the fact that the accused admitted to her crimes, showed deep remorse, and that her family, already with three children, faced severe economic difficulties. It did not accept the accused's claims of physical and mental impairment .The court denied a stay of execution for the mother, who is currently expecting another child, stating that it was advisable for her to deliver at a hospital under the protection of the Suwon Detention Center.The mother was indicted on charges of murdering and concealing the bodies of a newborn daughter and son, born in November 2018 and November 2019, respectively, after the bodies were found during a state investigation into unregistered babies last year.