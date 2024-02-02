PPP to Launch Satellite Party 'People's Future' on Feb. 15

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will launch a satellite party, tentatively called "People's Future" next week, less than two months ahead of April's general elections.The party launch preparatory committee said on Thursday that it had reported preparations for the "People's Future" party to the National Election Commission(NEC) last Wednesday, in accordance with the political party law.Meetings of promoters were held last Thursday and Friday for a preparatory committee for the party's city and provincial chapters, while events marking their launch in six regions, including Busan, Daegu, Ulsan and Gyeonggi Province, are underway through next Tuesday.A launch ceremony for the "People's Future" party is scheduled to be held at the PPP headquarters starting at 11 a.m. on February 15.The preparatory committee said it will continue the fight against the destruction of democracy stemming from the opposition's parliamentary dictatorship, an apparent reference to the push from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to retain the semi-mixed member proportional electoral system for the upcoming elections.