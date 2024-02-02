Gov't Does Not Acknowledge N. Korea's Unilateral Abolishment of Inter-Korean Laws, Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said South Korea does not acknowledge North Korea's unilateral declaration that it will scrap their past agreements to promote cross-border economic cooperation.According to an official at the unification ministry on Thursday, Seoul does not consider the two sides' agreements to be automatically invalidated by Pyongyang's unilateral decisions.The ministry says as of late 2018, 112 out of 258 agreements between the two Koreas concerned inter-Korean economic cooperation.Amid aggravated cross-border tensions and suspended economic cooperation due to international sanctions against the North's nuclear and missile provocations, the official said no immediate response is expected from Seoul.Earlier, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the Supreme People's Assembly voted to abolish the law governing cross-border economic ties, the special law on the operation of the Mount Geumgang tourism project, and agreements on inter-Korean economic cooperation.