Rival Parties Issue Divided Responses Over President Yoon's Interview

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties issued mixed reactions to President Yoon Suk Yeol's interview with KBS.Regarding the interview, ruling People Power Party(PPP) chairman Han Dong-hoon said Yoon expressed his honest thoughts on various issues, including the controversy over first lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury bag, adding that the South Korean leader vowed to prevent a recurrence of such issues.When asked whether he thought public concerns had been resolved through the KBS interview, Han said the president sympathizes with the fact that there are public concerns, while reiterating Yoon's stance that the hidden camera footage being released before the general election was a political tactic.Meanwhile, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed Yoon's response to allegations surrounding the first lady, saying that his attitude was shameless and lacked an apology.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo on Thursday also criticized the president, saying that the remarks were just empty words that started with an excuse and ended with self-justification without a word of reflection on the repeated misfortunes and mistakes of his administration.Minor opposition parties also slammed President Yoon's remarks, with Reform Party spokesperson Lee Ki-in saying that his comments on the controversy surrounding the first lady lacked self-reflection, while others claimed Yoon was only looking to cover up the issue.