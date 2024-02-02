Appeals Court Confirms Former Justice Minister's Two-year Sentence

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court confirmed the initial sentence of two-year in prison for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk who's accused of using his influence to receive academic favors for his children and interfering with an inspection into a corruption case.The Seoul High Court on Thursday said the former justice minister had not admitted his crime nor shown any attitude of reflecting on his mistakes in the initial trial or the appeals trial.However, the court stated that it's difficult to believe that there is a risk of destruction of evidence or fleeing as Cho will avoid detention.Cho pled guilty to most of the charges including fabricating various documents to help his two children get into universities and graduate schools and receiving bribes worth 6 million won in the form of a scholarship for his daughter, as well as charges of using his power as a presidential aide to end an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.Meanwhile, the court lowered a one-year prison sentence for Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-sim to a one-year sentence suspended for two years. She is convicted of serving as an accomplice in the academic fraud.In response to the appeal court's ruling, the former justice minister said he will not give up and will appeal to the Supreme Court.