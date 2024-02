Photo : YONHAP News

The top court on Thursday confirmed a suspended prison sentence for a main opposition party lawmaker for election law violations, stripping him of his parliamentary seat.Upholding a lower court's ruling, the Supreme Court sentenced Lim Jong-seong to four months in prison, suspended for two years, for offering payments and providing meals for campaign staff, a violation of the election law.The Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker automatically loses his parliamentary seat with the ruling and is disqualified from running for election for the next five years under the Public Official Election Act.Under the law, lawmakers lose their National Assembly membership if a one million won, or 753 U.S. dollar fine or heavier sentence is confirmed.