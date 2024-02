Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have again launched an appeal against the acquittal of a woman in her 30s accused of killing her husband by feeding him food and drinks laced with a nicotine solution.According to sources in the judicial community on Thursday, the prosecution submitted its second appeal to the Suwon High Court.The accused was indicted in 2021, on suspicion of fatally poisoning her husband three times by adding lethal doses of nicotine solution into his water, porridge, and multi-grain powder drink.While she was sentenced to 30 years in the first and the appeal trials, the Supreme Court last July remanded the case to the high court, citing a lack of evidence.Last week, the court that presided over the retrial acquitted the woman, saying reasonable doubts remain over the rationality of selecting such a method of killing, and the possible intervention of other factors, such as the victim having taken his own life.