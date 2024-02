Photo : KBS News

The South Korean men’s national football team returned home on Friday after crashing out of the AFC Asian Cup with a defeat to Jordan earlier in the week ending hopes of winning the first title in 64 years.Speaking to the press at the airport, head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, who has faced immense criticism for the team's lackluster performance in Qatar, was asked if he had intentions to resign.The German shot down calls for his resignation and said he will now prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers.The Taegeuk Warriors will play qualification matches against Thailand next month, with a home game set for March 21 and an away fixture on March 26.The national team is scheduled to be called up on March 18.