Photo : KBS News

The health ministry reviewed response measures to the medical community’s threat to launch a strike over the government's announcement of a hike in the medical school admissions quota.Meeting virtually on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong chaired the discussion with relevant officials about ways to respond to collective action by doctors.The Korean Medical Association hinted at a possible nationwide strike after the holiday upon the government’s announcement on Tuesday that it will raise the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand in 2025 to five-thousand-58.The ministry also inspected the emergency medical system during the Lunar New Year holiday, including the operational plan for the emergency treatment situation room.