Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with sanitation workers of Seoul on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday.The top office announced that the president had rice cake soup for breakfast with the officials at a restaurant in the capital’s Dongjak District, expressing gratitude for their hard work and a desire to improve their working environment while listening to their suggestions.The presidential office explained that the breakfast took place in accordance with Yoon’s wish to provide a warm meal to the public servants in the environmental sector, who are dedicated to their work despite a lack of recognition.Those who attended the breakfast include nine sanitation workers from Dongjak District, environment minister Han Wha-jin, Dongjak District office chief Park Il-ha, presidential national policy director Sung Tae-yoon and senior secretary for social policy Jang Sang-yoon.​