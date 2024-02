Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo attended a cooking class with young people preparing to age out of the child care system on Thursday.In a social media post on Friday, Han reflected on his experience cooking rice cake and dumpling soup, a traditional dish enjoyed during the Lunar New Year holiday.It was an event prepared by nine young people who had formed a relationship through a social enterprise that supports those about to age out of the system and invited the prime minister to the class.In his post, Han shared stories about such young people overcoming hardships to become independent, and said he handed out his business card with his cellphone number advising them to call him anytime.