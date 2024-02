Photo : YONHAP News

The amount of aid from the international community to North Korea has increased for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data released by the Fund Tracking Service of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the global assistance for the North this year is expected to total two-point-18 million U.S. dollars.The amount of international aid to the reclusive state steadily decreased during the pandemic, hitting an all-time low of one-point-52 million dollars last year, due in part to the difficulty of delivering support as the regime completely closed off its borders.Switzerland is the only country providing aid to North Korea this year and will contribute all two-point-18 million dollars.