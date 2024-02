Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s highways are set to see heavy congestion throughout the second day of the New Year holiday on Saturday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 2 p.m., the estimated travel time from Busan to Seoul was seven-and-a-half hours and from Gwangju to Seoul six-and-a-half hours.The corporation projected that traffic flowing to Seoul will peak between 3 or 4 p.m. and slowly ease after 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. on Sunday.Meanwhile, the corporation projected that as of 2 p.m., the travel time from Seoul to Busan was six hours and 40 minutes and from Seoul to Daegu five hours and 40 minutes.The traffic of vehicles leaving Seoul and surrounding regions is set to peak between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and ease from 9 p.m. Saturday.The corporation estimated that some six million cars will hit the road throughout the day.Toll collection on highways will be suspended during the four-day holiday.