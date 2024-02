Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol wished a happy new year to servicemen and women as the nation marked Seol or the lunar New Year on Saturday.In a message to soldiers, he expressed infinite trust toward those in military service and thanked them as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces for conducting missions on defending the nation even during the holiday period.The president then said providing soldiers with treatment that befit their devoted execution of duties is the government’s top obligation.Yoon stressed that the government will spare no effort in supporting the servicemen and women so they can continue to devote themselves to defending the country and its people with great pride.