Survey: People in Their 30s Most Active in Posting Comments to Online News

Photo : KBS News

A new survey finds that people in their 30s were most active in posting comments on online news stories in the nation.The Korea Press Foundation released on Friday the results of its survey conducted on five-thousand adults nationwide between September 5 and October 22 of last year.According to the survey, eight-point-six percent of the respondents in their 30s said they had posted comments to online news stories during the past week, showing the highest number among different age groups.The survey also found that those in their 30s actively shared news compared to people in other age brackets with eight-point-four percent saying they did so via social media or online messenger services during the past week.On which media outlet they trust the most, nearly 25 percent picked KBS followed by MBC, YTN and Naver.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-four percentage points.