S. Korea's Aircraft Exports Top $1 Bln for 1st Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s aircraft exports have topped one billion dollars for the first time thanks to the shipment of FA-50 light combat aircraft to Poland.According to the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) on Saturday, South Korea’s exports of aircraft surged 320-and-a-half percent in 2023 compared to the previous year to stand at a little over one billion dollars.The Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI)'s delivery last year of 12 FA-50GF jets to Poland is likely to have contributed to the record figures.Though KAI did not disclose the value of export earnings from the 12 fighters, related industries believe the light combat aircraft were exported for around 500 million dollars.KAI plans to deliver the remaining 36 units of the contract to Poland between 2025 and 2028.The contribution of aircraft industries to South Korea’s exports is steadily growing when taking into account aircraft parts.Last year, the outbound shipments of such parts climbed more than 34 percent to stand at a record two-point-four billion dollars.