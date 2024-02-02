Rival Camps Underline People's Livelihood in Lunar New Year Message

Photo : KBS News

Ruling and opposite parties underlined the need to improve people’s livelihood while also pointing fingers at each other ahead of the general elections in their Lunar New Year message on Saturday.In a statement, ruling People Power Party(PPP) senior spokesperson Park Jeong-ha denounced the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for its plan to effectively maintain the semi-mixed-member proportional representation system for the upcoming general elections and prepare a satellite party.He claimed that the DP’s plan has thrown the general elections into chaos.The spokesman said the PPP will place top priority on people’s livelihood and to this end will support the people with substantial policies that reflect their needs and lessen their burden.Meanwhile, the DP’s senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said in a written briefing that the Lunar New Year holidays are seeing a cold snap in people’s livelihood when they should be full of joy and warmth.He claimed that due to the president’s abuse of power and ideological war, the spirit of unity and harmony as well as law and justice and fairness and common sense that the government had promised to the people are nowhere to be seen.Kwon also said the DP will revive people’s livelihood and safeguard the economy while preparing for the future as a party that gives hope to the people.