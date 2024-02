Photo : YONHAP News

The country's imports of coffee surpassed one billion dollars for two straight years.According to the data from the Korea Customs Service on Sunday, the combined value of imported green and roasted coffee beans reached one-point-11 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.This represents an increase of one-point-seven times from five years ago and two-point-seven times from ten years ago.The value of imported coffee exceeded one billion dollars for the first time in 2022 and topped the mark for the second consecutive year last year.The volume of coffee imports came to 193-thousand tons last year, up 22 percent from 2018.More than one-fourth of imported coffee came from Brazil last year, with more than 50-thousand tons valued at 200 million dollars. Vietnamese coffee came in second with 40-thousand tons, followed by Columbia, Ethiopia and Guatemala.