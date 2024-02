Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean divers Kim Su-ji and Yi Jae-gyeong won a bronze medal in a synchronized event at the world championships in Qatar.The duo scored 285-point-03 points to finish third in the mixed three-meter synchronized event at the World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatic Centre in Doha on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean athletes to win a medal at the event.Maddison Keeney and Domonic Bedggood of Australia won the gold medal, and Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro of Italy earned the silver medal.This was Kim's third career World Championship medal. Kim, who made history in Korean diving by winning the country’s first medal in the women’s one-meter springboard at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, captured bronze in the women’s three-meter springboard in Doha.She also became the second South Korean athlete with three medals at the World Aquatics Championships, joining swimmer Park Tae-hwan.