Yoon Visits Marine Corps Unit on Lunar New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a Marine Corps unit on Saturday to encourage the soldiers on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.In the visit to the Marine Corps Second Division in Gimpo, west of Seoul, Yoon ordered a stern and overwhelming response to the enemy in case of provocation after receiving a briefing on the marine's readiness posture from the commander, Jeong Jong-beom.The president reportedly said that if the enemy provokes, the unit has to sternly respond under the principle of "act first, report later" to completely crush the enemy's will.Praising the unit's accomplishments in past battles, the president said that he feels reassured about the unit's solid readiness posture and asked the military command to pay more attention and make efforts so that soldiers can serve in better conditions.President Yoon then held a meeting with marines at the barracks and had surprise video calls with the parents of marines on the holiday.Yoon was accompanied on the visit by deputy national security advisor Im Seong-hwan and presidential secretary for national defense Choi Byung-ok.