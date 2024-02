Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 35 large-scale construction and welfare projects were exempted from a feasibility study for the past decade.According to the Finance Ministry on Sunday, the feasibility study was exempted for a total of 271 projects between 2014 and 2023, 12-point-nine percent of 35 of which were projects that cost more than one trillion won each.Of the 35, a construction project for a new airport on Gadeok Island in the southern port city of Busan was the largest, with an estimated cost of 13-point-75 trillion won.The feasibility study for the project was exempted after the approval of the government in 2022 following the parliamentary passage of a special bill on the project.The second largest project exempted from a feasibility study was a 13-point-36 trillion won program for the government’s childcare subsidy, which was introduced in September 2018.