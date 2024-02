Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion is expected to peak between 3 and 4 p.m. on the nation's highways as people head back home to Seoul and the capital region on the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday on Monday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 12 p.m., the estimated travel time from Busan to Seoul was six hours and 20 minutes and from Gwangju to Seoul, four hours and 40 minutes.The estimated travel time from Daejeon to Seoul was two hours and 30 minutes, and three hours and 20 minutes from Gangneung to Seoul.Traffic began piling up around 10 a.m. and is expected to peak between 3 and 4 p.m. and later ease after 11 p.m. Monday, with four-point-2 million cars likely to hit the roads nationwide on Sunday.Traffic on the south-bound highways is expected to be relatively busier.Toll fees on highways are free during the four-day holiday with the suspension ending Monday midnight.