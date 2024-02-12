Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Medical Residents, Interns to Discuss Quota Expansion Response

Written: 2024-02-12 13:47:32Updated: 2024-02-12 16:23:19

Medical Residents, Interns to Discuss Quota Expansion Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Intern Resident Association, representing the nation's medical residents and interns, is set to convene an extraordinary general meeting online Monday night to settle on their response to the government's planned expansion of quota for medical school admissions.

Earlier, residents and interns at the nation's so-called "Big Five" general hospitals, including Seoul National University Hospital and Severance Hospital, had collected opinions in their own surveys to take part in group action.

The Korean Society of Emergency Medicine earlier threatened to walk out unless the government shows a resolve to engage in talks and cooperate with the medical community.

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) plans to stage 16 municipal-level rallies nationwide on Thursday, as its emergency steering committee considers a meeting of regional doctors' group representatives in Seoul on Saturday.

The health ministry, which has issued an order against doctors' group action, including group resignations, has pledged to draw up emergency measures to prevent a vacuum in medical services.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >