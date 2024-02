Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating slightly rose on-week to 39-point-two percent.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-eleven adults nationwide from February 5 to 8, 39-point-two percent of respondents gave a positive assessment, up one-point-nine percentage points from the previous week.Negative assessment came from 57-point-seven percent of respondents, down one-point-seven percentage points.Realmeter attributed the gains in Yoon's approval rating to the administration's push to expand after-school state child care services, planned expansion of medical school admissions quota, and easing of administrative order for sales of alcohol and tobacco to minors.The survey, commissioned by Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.