Nat'l Football Team Coach Klinsmann Departs Early for Home in US amid Leadership Criticism

Photo : YONHAP News

National football team head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, who had previously said he would depart for his home in the U.S. this week, left early, departing at the weekend.According to the Korea Football Association(KFA) on Sunday, Klinsmann had departed the previous day, without a date set for his return.Upon the national team's return after its two-zero defeat to Jordan in the semifinals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar last Thursday, the 59-year-old German coach said he planned to depart for a break in the U.S. the following week.While Klinsmann had also revealed plans to travel to Europe to check up on national team members playing for European clubs, it remains unclear whether he will attend the KFA's technical development committee meeting after the Lunar New Year holiday to review results from the Asian Cup.Klinsmann, who has come under fire for failing to bring home the Asian Cup title after 64 years despite an all-time competitive roster in the national team, has maintained he does not agree that the team failed and stated that he has no intent to step down.Meanwhile, Yonhap News reported on Monday that the KFA will review Klinsmann's possible dismissal after the Lunar New Year holiday, citing an unidentified official.It said a KFA committee will likely come to a decision some time next week, but that KFA president Chung Mong-gyu will have the final say on the matter.