Former US Official: S. Korea, US, Japan Can Continue Cooperation even if Trump Reelected

Written: 2024-02-13 09:03:46Updated: 2024-02-13 09:08:40

Photo : YONHAP News

A former U.S. official predicted that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will continue to enhance their cooperation even if former U.S. President Donald Trump is reelected. 

In a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Monday, Sung Kim, former U.S. special representative for North Korea, said that while U.S. events and global leadership may affect everything, South Korea and Japan are very important countries regardless of the position of the United States.

Kim said that it is only natural for the three nations to increase the sharing of political burdens and challenges, noting that the status, power and influence of South Korea and Japan continue to increase. 

Kim then stressed the need to institutionalize three-way cooperation to ensure that tripartite efforts to promote mutual interests continue regardless of domestic political events.

The forum also discussed cooperation on North Korea issues. 

Kim Sung-han, former national security advisor under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, said that South Korea is open to the idea of Japan participating in what is currently a bilateral nuclear deterrence dialogue between Seoul and Washington. 

Kim said that he had discussions with his counterpart on the idea of Japan’s participation in the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG), adding it depends on Japan and South Korea remain open to the idea.
