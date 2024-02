Photo : YONHAP News

Malawian police have launched an investigation after a South Korean woman residing in the country was found dead in the capital city last week.According to Seoul’s diplomatic authorities, the woman in her 60s went missing after going for a walk near her house in the Malawian capital city of Lilongwe in the morning last Wednesday.The local police searched for the woman after receiving a report from her family, but she was found unconscious. The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.The victim was reportedly living and working in Malawi with her family.Seoul’s foreign ministry said that it dispatched a consul from the South Korean embassy in Zimbabwe to Malawi to provide necessary consular assistance.