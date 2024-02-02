Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump's NATO Remarks Draw Criticism

Written: 2024-02-13 10:34:09Updated: 2024-02-13 11:24:20

Trump's NATO Remarks Draw Criticism

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that he would not defend NATO allies who fail to spend enough on defense and would even go as far as to encourage Russia to attack them. 

Trump, who is running for reelection, made the controversial remarks on NATO during a campaign speech on Saturday in South Carolina, recalling a conversation he'd had when he was in office. 

Trump said that when the leader of an unnamed NATO ally asked if the U.S. would protect it in the event of an attack from Russia even if it did not pay, he replied that he would not protect the “delinquent” country and would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants. 

The White House as well as NATO and a number of European countries strongly criticized Trump’s remarks, which apparently denied NATO’s collective security agreement and could encourage Russia to use force. 

President Joe Biden slammed the comments as "appalling and dangerous," and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the remarks “irresponsible and dangerous.”

Trump’s remarks raise concerns that if reelected, he may force South Korea to shoulder an enormous amount of the cost of maintaining U.S. Forces in Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >