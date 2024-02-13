Trainee Doctors' Association to Shift to Emergency Committee System

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), representing the nation's medical residents and interns, will shift to an emergency steering committee system in protest of the government’s planned increase of the quota for medical school admissions.The KIRA said on Tuesday that the leadership, with the exception of chair Park Dan, will resign en masse and the group will form an emergency steering committee to take control of operations.The move was decided in an extraordinary general meeting held online on Monday night, which discussed possible measures and future plans to respond to the planned quota expansion.The association, however, did not mention any plans for collective action.The KIRA said that in a survey held last Monday of about ten-thousand trainee doctors at some 140 hospitals, 88-point-two percent said they would be willing to participate in collective action to protest the increase.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said on Tuesday in a press briefing that although it is a relief that the trainee doctors did not announce a plan to launch any group action, the government will continue to monitor the situation.