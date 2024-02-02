Gov't Relieved to See No Announcement of Collective Action from Trainee Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said on Tuesday that it is a relief that an association of trainee doctors made no announcement of any planned collective action after late-night discussions, urging the association to make a decision that will protect patients.The vice minister made the remarks in a press briefing on Tuesday morning after The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), representing the nation's medical residents and interns, held an extraordinary general meeting online to discuss its response to the expansion of the medical school admissions quota.The vice minister said the government will create medical reforms to improve working conditions at hospitals and asked trainee doctors to make the decision to stand by their patients.The KIRA discussed possible actions to protest the government’s plan to raise medical school admissions quota by two-thousand in 2025 to over five-thousand, but has yet to make any announcement after the overnight meeting.Regarding the protest from doctors’ associations, the vice minister called for overwhelming public support to ensure national policies will not be swayed by such groups, adding the government will only focus on the public and will overcome any difficulties.