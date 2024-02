Photo : YONHAP News

Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in has been selected by the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) for the Team of the Tournament featuring eleven best players from the recent 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.According to the list released by AFC on social media Tuesday, Lee took the right-winger position under a three-four-three formation. He is the only South Korean footballer to make the list.Forwards that make the cut include Qatar's Akram Afif, who had scored the highest goals in the tournament at eight and was named the most valuable player(MVP), as well as Iraq's Aymen Hussein, the second-highest scorer, and Jordan's Yazan Al Naimat.Along with Lee, midfielders who were selected include Qatar's Hassan Al Haydos, Australia's Craig Goodwin and Iran's Mehdi Ghayedi. Defenders include Qatar's Lucas Mendes, Saudi Arabia's Ali Al Bulayhi and Jordan's Abdallah Nasib. Qatar's Meshaal Barsham was named the best goalkeeper.