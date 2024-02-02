Menu Content

Economy

Samsung Electronics Maintains Top Domestic Smartphone Share, Apple's Surpasses 25% for 1st Time

Written: 2024-02-13 14:53:37Updated: 2024-02-13 17:29:11

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics maintained the top domestic smartphone market share of 73 percent last year, while Apple surpassed the 25-percent mark for the first time.

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research on Tuesday, over 14 million smartphone sets were sold in South Korea in 2023, down eight percent from the previous year, reflecting consumption trends amid economic uncertainties.

Despite losing two percentage points in market share due to an overhaul of mid-priced models, Samsung's main Galaxy S23 models, as well as the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, are considered to have achieved commercial success with advance reservations all surpassing one million sets.

Apple's market share rose three percentage points year-on-year, with first-week sales of its iPhone 15 series released last October spiking 49-point-five percent compared to sales of the previous series.

Meanwhile, a combined market share of other smartphone makers, such as Motorola and Xiaomi, stood at a mere two percent.
