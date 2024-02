Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk declared that he would form a new party to run in the general elections in April.Cho made the announcement on Tuesday at Democracy Park in the southeastern port city of Busan, where he said the upcoming parliamentary election should serve as an opportunity to judge the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and also rebuild South Korea.He added that rather than a party that exploits conflict, he will look to create a political party that mediates conflicts and solves problems.When asked whether he would run for a proportional representation seat in the April general elections or run for a constituency in Busan, he said it's too early to decide, while shooting down any chance of a merger with the Reform Party consisting of Lee Jun-seok and Lee Nak-yon.The former justice minister also vowed to form a party that's more progressive, acts faster and fights harder than the Democratic Party(DP).