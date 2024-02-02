Financial Times: Kishida Pushing for Summit with N. Korean Leader

Photo : KBS News

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is strengthening efforts to secure a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in an attempt to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough amid falling approval ratings.Citing U.S. and Japanese officials familiar with the matter, the British media outlet said that Kishida is pushing for the meeting to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees.The diplomatic push by the Japanese prime minister also comes as the North Korean leader sent a message of condolence following the devastating earthquake on the Noto Peninsula last month, which Japanese officials see as a positive sign.The report also said that discussions on the possible Pyongyang-Tokyo talks are taking place through diplomatic channels in Beijing.However, officials who were in Beijing said there have been no substantive results yet as Kim is refusing to cooperate on the issue of Japanese abductees.