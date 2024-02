Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to swiftly relocate the headquarters of the Korea Development Bank(KDB) from Seoul to Busan as part of efforts to foster the southeastern port city.Yoon made the pledge on Tuesday during a forum on people’s livelihoods held at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall as he said he will push for the enactment of a special law on making Busan a global hub city.The president said that by moving the KDB to Busan, he will seek to actively use the bank as the engine that drives the envisioned hub city.To this end, Yoon said the government will first strengthen the functions and personnel of the KDB’s offices in the nation’s southeastern regions to significantly expand financial support toward businesses in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.Tuesday marked the first time the government’s debate on people’s livelihoods was held in an area other than the Seoul metropolitan region.