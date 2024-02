Photo : KBS News

South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo has won a gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar.Hwang finished first in the event at Aspire Dome in Doha on Wednesday with a time of one minute and 44-point-75 seconds.Hwang has now received a medal at three consecutive world championships, having snapped up silver in the event in Budapest in 2022 and winning bronze last year in Fukuoka. He is the first South Korean swimmer to win gold in the men's 200-meter freestyle.It is South Korea's fourth gold in the world swimming championships after Park Tae-hwan won the men's 400-meter freestyle in 2007 and 2011, and Kim Woo-min took first place in the men's 400-meter freestyle on Monday in Doha.Kim and Hwang's achievements mean that South Korea will be taking home at least two gold medals from the world championships for the first time.