S. Korea, US Sign NCG Framework Document

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense authorities of South Korea and the United States have signed a document on the framework of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG).Seoul’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that the document outlines the background of the group’s establishment, organization and functions and stipulates that future consultations will be led by the defense ministries of the two nations.The document was signed on Monday at the Pentagon by Korea’s deputy defense minister for policy Cho Chang-rae and Vipin Narang, the United States’ principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy.The Nuclear Consultative Group is a bilateral body aimed to strengthen the U.S.’ extended deterrence and formulate joint response strategies against the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.The NCG framework document describes the goals pursued by the NCG, which was created in accordance with the Washington Declaration signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April 2023.