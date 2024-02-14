Menu Content

JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles toward East Sea

Written: 2024-02-14 10:52:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday that North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the East Sea. 

The JCS said that it detected missiles launched into waters northeast of Wonsan in the North's Gangwon Province at around 9 a.m.

The JCS said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the launch, adding the military is in close coordination with the United States while strengthening monitoring and vigilance. 

It marks the North’s fifth cruise missile launch this year. 

The North fired multiple missiles of its new strategic cruise missile, the Pulhwasal-3-31, into the Yellow Sea near Pyongyang on January 24 and launched two of the missiles again four days later near its port city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province. On January 30, it launched a Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile toward the Yellow Sea. 

On February 2, the North conducted what it called a cruise missile super-large warhead power test and test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile.
