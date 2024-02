Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Navy and Marine Corps will participate in a large-scale multinational exercise in Thailand.According to the Navy, some 330 personnel including 140 from the Navy and 180 from the Marine Corps will depart from a naval base in Busan on Wednesday to join the Cobra Gold exercise.The Navy's 4,900-ton No Jeok Bong landing ship, armored vehicles and two self-propelled guns will also be transported over for the annual exercise.Cobra Gold, the largest multilateral training event in Southeast Asia, was first held in 1982 by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Royal Thai Armed Forces.This year’s exercise will be held from February 26 to March 10 at eleven locations in Thailand, with the participation of the two host countries and seven others including South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.China, Australia and India will take part in humanitarian support training, which is part of the exercise.