Medical Students Discuss Responses to Medical School Admissions Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing the nation's medical students held a meeting to discuss a collective response to the government's planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.The Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA) held an extraordinary general meeting online starting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ways to protest the planned expansion.Talks ended after midnight but student representatives of medical schools reportedly failed to reach a conclusion on a specific method of collective action.With a lack of decision from the students, there is speculation that they may refuse to attend classes to protest the government's move to increase the quota. Boycotting the national license exam, as they did in 2020, is not possible as the exam was already held last month.The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), representing the nation's medical residents and interns, also held a meeting early this week to discuss their response but the group has yet to announce a specific method of collective action.