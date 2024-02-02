N. Korea, Russia Discuss Resuming Highway Bridge Project

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party officials has reportedly discussed with Russia the resumption of a project to build a highway bridge between the two nations.According to Russia’s Interfax news agency on Tuesday, the delegation led by Kim Su-gil, chair of the party’s Pyongyang city committee, met with Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Russian Communist Party’s Central Committee to exchange opinions on cooperation and exchanges between their nations.In the meeting, the two sides reportedly discussed a project to construct a highway bridge over the Tumen River, linking the Khasan region of the Far East’s Primorsky Krai and the North Korean border area of Tumangang.State Duma member from the Russian Communist Party Kazbek Taisayev told reporters on Tuesday that design work on the bridge has already started.The two nations launched negotiations for the project in 2015, but made no progress due to issues regarding the economic feasibility of the bridge.Currently, there is a bridge over the river on the border of the two nations, but it’s for rail transportation.