Doctors' Group's Emergency Committee Vows to Stop Medical School Admissions Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

The emergency committee of the South Korean doctors' association announced Wednesday that it will hold its first meeting this Saturday to discuss response measures against the government's planned increase of the medical school admissions quota.The chair of the emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) Kim Taek-woo announced the meeting at a press conference held earlier in the day, vowing to stop the government's quota increase.Kim said the government's argument for increasing the quota is unreasonable, adding that the country having a lower number of doctors per one-thousand people than the OECD average does not have any negative impact.He argued that with 40 medical schools around the nation currently accepting around three-thousand students, increasing it by two-thousand is equivalent to creating 24 new medical schools, leading to a decline in the quality of education.The chairman further explained that increasing the quota by two-thousand will lead to an increase in the burden of medical costs, which will then be passed on to future generations.