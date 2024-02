Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has put off his visits to Germany and Denmark which were initially set for next week.The presidential office said Wednesday that the president decided to postpone the trip after taking into consideration various factors, including pending issues at home. The office is said to have discussed Yoon’s decision with the two European countries.Initially, Yoon was scheduled to visit the two countries for roughly a week next week.Meanwhile, an official of the top office commented on a Fuji News Network report that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea next month and holding a summit with Yoon.The official said nothing is being pursued on the matter.